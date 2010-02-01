Les offices du tourisme dans le Monde

Venir en Polynésie française | 0 commentaires

SIEGE DE PAPEETE GIE TAHITI TOURISME
Fare Manihini, front de mer, Boulevard Pomare, Papeete
B.P. 65 – 98713 Papeete – Tahiti
Tel. : (689) 50.40.30 / Fax : (689) 43.66.19
info@tahiti-tourisme.pf / www.tahiti-tourisme.pf

TAHITI TOURISME FRANCE, en charge également du BENELUX et de la SUISSE Romande

AVIAREPS FRANCE
122 avenue des Champs-Elysées – 75008 Paris
Tel. : +33 (0) 1.53.43.53.95 / Fax : +33 (0) 1 53 43 33 96
info@tahiti-tourisme.fr / www.tahiti-tourisme.fr

TAHITI TOURISME ALLEMAGNE
En charge également de l’AUTRICHE et de la SUISSE Alémanique
EYES2MARKET GmbH
Fasanenstr. 2
25462 Rellingen / Allemagne
Tel. : 00 49 4101 696 88 02 / Fax : 00 49 4101 370 733
s.r@eyes2market.com / www.tahiti-tourisme.de

TAHITI TOURISME ITALIE
Piazza Caiazzo, 3 – 20 124 Milan – Italie
Tel. : (39) 02.66.980.317 / Fax : (39) 02.66.92.648
info@tahiti-tourisme.it / www.tahiti-tourisme.it

TAHITI TOURISME ESPAGNE
Calle Serrano, 16-3°Izq 28001 – Madrid – Espagne
Tel. : (34) 9.15.48.97.47 / Fax : (34) 9.15.63.80.62
matilde.sanchez@atout-france.fr / www.tahiti-tourisme.es

TAHITI TOURISME ROYAUME-UNI
Colechurch House, 1 London Bridge Walk,
London, SE1 2SX – Royaume-Uni
Tel. : +44 (0) 20 7367 0902 / Fax : +44 (0) 20 7407 3810
info@tahiti-tourisme.co.uk / www.tahiti-tourisme.co.uk

TAHITI TOURISME AMÉRIQUE DU NORD
300 Continental Boulevard, Suite 160 El Segundo,
California 90 245 – États-Unis
Tel. : 1 (310) 414.8484 / Fax : 1 (310) 414.8490
info@tahiti-tourisme.com / www.tahiti-tourisme.com

TAHITI TOURISME AMÉRIQUE DU SUD
Av. 11 de Septiembre 2214, Of.116,
Providencia – Santiago – Chili
Tel. : (562) 251.2826 / Fax : (562) 2331787
tahiti@cmet.net / www.tahiti-tourisme.cl

TAHITI TOURISME JAPON
Air Tahiti Nui Japan
Shin-Yurakucho bldg. 2F
1-12-1, Yurakucho
Chiyoda-Ku
Tokyo – 100-0006 Japon
Tel. : +81 36 268 0025 / Fax : +81 33 211 0080
info@tahiti-tourisme.jp / www.tahiti-tourisme.jp

TAHITI TOURISME AUSTRALIE
LVL 26, 44 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000 Australie
Sydney
Tel. : (61) 2.9233.4920 / Fax : (61) 2.9233.4906
info@tahiti-tourisme.com.au / www.tahitinow.com.au

TAHITI TOURISME NOUVELLE-ZÉLANDE
PO Box 106-192, Auckland
Nouvelle-Zélande
Tel. : 0800 TAHITI (824484)
info@tahiti-tourisme.co.nz / www.tahiti-tourisme.co.nz

TAHITI TOURISME CHINE
c/o Aviareps Marketing Garden Ltd.
Suite B, 18/F, JingAn New Century Plaza, 188 Wujiang Road
Shanghai 200041, Chine
Tel. : +86 21.63.59.15.23
mmerner@aviareps.com / www.tahiti-tourisme.cn

Partagez !
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Youtube
Contact us

Poster le commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *