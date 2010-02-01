Les offices du tourisme dans le Monde

SIEGE DE PAPEETE GIE TAHITI TOURISME

Fare Manihini, front de mer, Boulevard Pomare, Papeete

B.P. 65 – 98713 Papeete – Tahiti

Tel. : (689) 50.40.30 / Fax : (689) 43.66.19

info@tahiti-tourisme.pf / www.tahiti-tourisme.pf

TAHITI TOURISME FRANCE, en charge également du BENELUX et de la SUISSE Romande

AVIAREPS FRANCE

122 avenue des Champs-Elysées – 75008 Paris

Tel. : +33 (0) 1.53.43.53.95 / Fax : +33 (0) 1 53 43 33 96

info@tahiti-tourisme.fr / www.tahiti-tourisme.fr

TAHITI TOURISME ALLEMAGNE

En charge également de l’AUTRICHE et de la SUISSE Alémanique

EYES2MARKET GmbH

Fasanenstr. 2

25462 Rellingen / Allemagne

Tel. : 00 49 4101 696 88 02 / Fax : 00 49 4101 370 733

s.r@eyes2market.com / www.tahiti-tourisme.de

TAHITI TOURISME ITALIE

Piazza Caiazzo, 3 – 20 124 Milan – Italie

Tel. : (39) 02.66.980.317 / Fax : (39) 02.66.92.648

info@tahiti-tourisme.it / www.tahiti-tourisme.it

TAHITI TOURISME ESPAGNE

Calle Serrano, 16-3°Izq 28001 – Madrid – Espagne

Tel. : (34) 9.15.48.97.47 / Fax : (34) 9.15.63.80.62

matilde.sanchez@atout-france.fr / www.tahiti-tourisme.es

TAHITI TOURISME ROYAUME-UNI

Colechurch House, 1 London Bridge Walk,

London, SE1 2SX – Royaume-Uni

Tel. : +44 (0) 20 7367 0902 / Fax : +44 (0) 20 7407 3810

info@tahiti-tourisme.co.uk / www.tahiti-tourisme.co.uk

TAHITI TOURISME AMÉRIQUE DU NORD

300 Continental Boulevard, Suite 160 El Segundo,

California 90 245 – États-Unis

Tel. : 1 (310) 414.8484 / Fax : 1 (310) 414.8490

info@tahiti-tourisme.com / www.tahiti-tourisme.com

TAHITI TOURISME AMÉRIQUE DU SUD

Av. 11 de Septiembre 2214, Of.116,

Providencia – Santiago – Chili

Tel. : (562) 251.2826 / Fax : (562) 2331787

tahiti@cmet.net / www.tahiti-tourisme.cl

TAHITI TOURISME JAPON

Air Tahiti Nui Japan

Shin-Yurakucho bldg. 2F

1-12-1, Yurakucho

Chiyoda-Ku

Tokyo – 100-0006 Japon

Tel. : +81 36 268 0025 / Fax : +81 33 211 0080

info@tahiti-tourisme.jp / www.tahiti-tourisme.jp

TAHITI TOURISME AUSTRALIE

LVL 26, 44 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000 Australie

Sydney

Tel. : (61) 2.9233.4920 / Fax : (61) 2.9233.4906

info@tahiti-tourisme.com.au / www.tahitinow.com.au

TAHITI TOURISME NOUVELLE-ZÉLANDE

PO Box 106-192, Auckland

Nouvelle-Zélande

Tel. : 0800 TAHITI (824484)

info@tahiti-tourisme.co.nz / www.tahiti-tourisme.co.nz

TAHITI TOURISME CHINE

c/o Aviareps Marketing Garden Ltd.

Suite B, 18/F, JingAn New Century Plaza, 188 Wujiang Road

Shanghai 200041, Chine

Tel. : +86 21.63.59.15.23

mmerner@aviareps.com / www.tahiti-tourisme.cn